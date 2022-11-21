UNLV plays Southern Illinois, seeks 5th straight victory

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1; over/under…

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Southern Illinois.

UNLV went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

Southern Illinois finished 16-15 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Salukis averaged 12.0 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

