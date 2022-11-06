UNLV hosts Southern to tip off season

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -12; over/under is 137 BOTTOM…

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -12; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels start the season at home against the Southern Jaguars.

UNLV went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Rebels gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Southern went 11-6 in SWAC play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

