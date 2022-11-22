UNLV faces Southern Illinois in San Juan Capistrano, California

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0) San Juan Capistrano, California; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV…

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels will play the Southern Illinois Salukis at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

UNLV went 18-14 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Southern Illinois finished 16-15 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Salukis gave up 61.4 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

