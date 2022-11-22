Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » UNLV faces Southern Illinois…

UNLV faces Southern Illinois in San Juan Capistrano, California

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels will play the Southern Illinois Salukis at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

UNLV went 18-14 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Southern Illinois finished 16-15 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Salukis gave up 61.4 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up