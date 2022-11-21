Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
UNC Wilmington secures 94-47 win over D-II Mount Olive

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 10:07 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Farrar scored 18 points as UNC Wilmington beat Division II-Mount Olive 94-47 on Monday night.

Farrar also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (2-3). Nolan Hodge scored 15 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance), and added 10 rebounds. Jamarii Thomas recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Colin Radcliffe led the Trojans (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Ryan Roberts added 11 points for Mount Olive. Jikari Johnson also put up 10 points.

NEXT UP

UNC Wilmington hosts Missouri State in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

