UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears (2-1) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will square off against the Missouri State Bears at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-9 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Seahawks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

Missouri State went 23-11 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bears gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

