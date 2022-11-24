Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on the Missouri State Bears

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Missouri State Bears (2-1) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will square off against the Missouri State Bears at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-9 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Seahawks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

Missouri State went 23-11 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bears gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

