UNC Greensboro squares off against Montana State in Laval, Quebec

Montana State Bobcats (3-2) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will play the Montana State Bobcats at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 65.1 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.0 on fast breaks.

Montana State finished 27-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats shot 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

