UNC Greensboro squares off against Montana State in Laval, Quebec

Montana State Bobcats (3-2) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2)

Laval, Quebec; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will take on the Montana State Bobcats at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.

UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 65.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.0 last season.

Montana State finished 27-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats averaged 5.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

