UNC Greensboro Spartans set to play the Miami Hurricanes Friday

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes host the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Miami went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes shot 47.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

