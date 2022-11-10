ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
UNC Greensboro Spartans set to play the Miami Hurricanes Friday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes host the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Miami went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes shot 47.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

