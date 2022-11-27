Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks meet in Laval, Quebec

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-3) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-3)

Laval, Quebec; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Laval, Quebec.

The Spartans are 3-3 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks third in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The ‘Jacks have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for UNC Greensboro.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

