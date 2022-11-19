UNC Asheville hosts Eastern Kentucky after Pember’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-0) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-0)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 72-64 win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

UNC Asheville went 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Kentucky finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

