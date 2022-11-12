UNC Asheville defeats Brevard 94-46

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones’s 14 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Brevard 94-46 on Saturday. Jones shot 5 for…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones’s 14 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Brevard 94-46 on Saturday.

Jones shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (2-0). Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Jamon Battle shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Charles Reed finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tornados (0-2). Brevard also got 11 points from Jadon Carnes. Carson Evans also had seven points.

Up next for UNC Asheville is a matchup Friday with Texas A&M-Commerce. Brevard visits Western Carolina on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

