UMKC plays Toledo in Estero, Florida

Toledo Rockets (3-0) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (1-4)

Estero, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -17.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos will play the Toledo Rockets at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

UMKC went 19-12 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Kangaroos averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Toledo went 26-8 overall with a – record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 5.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

