UMKC hosts Toledo following Shumate’s 33-point outing

Toledo Rockets (3-0) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (1-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the UMKC Kangaroos after JT Shumate scored 33 points in Toledo’s 112-90 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

UMKC went 19-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Kangaroos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

Toledo went – on the road and 26-8 overall last season. The Rockets averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 38.6 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

