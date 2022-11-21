UMKC hosts Toledo after Shumate’s 33-point game

Toledo Rockets (3-0) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (1-4) Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -17.5; over/under…

Toledo Rockets (3-0) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (1-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the UMKC Kangaroos after JT Shumate’s 33-point game in Toledo’s 112-90 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

UMKC went 11-4 at home last season while going 19-12 overall. The Kangaroos averaged 13.2 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Toledo finished 26-8 overall with a – record on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 15.3 assists per game on 29.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

