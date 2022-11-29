UMKC hosts Idaho State after Tomley’s 32-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5;…

Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Miguel Tomley scored 32 points in Idaho State’s 81-77 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-2 in home games. UMKC allows 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Bengals have gone 0-4 away from home. Idaho State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson Kopp is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals. Shemarri Allen is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points for UMKC.

Tomley is averaging 14 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.6 points for Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

