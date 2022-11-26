UMBC plays Georgetown following Lawrence’s 21-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -11.5; over/under is 150.5…

UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-3)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Colton Lawrence scored 21 points in UMBC’s 76-72 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Hoyas have gone 2-2 in home games. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 7.7.

The Retrievers are 0-2 on the road. UMBC is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Wahab is averaging 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.8% for Georgetown.

Lawrence is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 13.7 points for UMBC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

