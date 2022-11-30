UMBC hosts Sessoms and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at UMBC Retrievers (3-4) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -2.5; over/under is…

Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at UMBC Retrievers (3-4)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the UMBC Retrievers after Sam Sessoms scored 28 points in Coppin State’s 95-79 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Retrievers have gone 3-1 at home. UMBC ranks eighth in the America East with 24.0 points per game in the paint led by Jarvis Doles averaging 4.0.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Coppin State has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.9 points for UMBC.

Sessoms is shooting 50.4% and averaging 22.8 points for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.0 points for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

