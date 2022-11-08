ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
UMass rolls past Central Connecticut in season opener 94-67

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:02 AM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — T.J. Weeks scored 16 points as UMass beat Central Connecticut State 94-67 in a season opener on Monday night.

Weeks shot 6-for-11, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. RJ Luis had 14 points.

The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Kellen Amos, who finished with 24 points.

UMass hosts Towson on Thursday and Central Connecticut visits Manhattan on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

