ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » College Basketball » UMass plays Towson in…

UMass plays Towson in non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Towson Tigers (1-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on the Towson Tigers in a non-conference matchup.

UMass finished 15-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Minutemen shot 43.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

Towson went 25-9 overall last season while going 11-5 on the road. The Tigers averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up