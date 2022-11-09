UMass plays Towson in non-conference showdown

Towson Tigers (1-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on…

Towson Tigers (1-0) at UMass Minutemen (1-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on the Towson Tigers in a non-conference matchup.

UMass finished 15-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Minutemen shot 43.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

Towson went 25-9 overall last season while going 11-5 on the road. The Tigers averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.