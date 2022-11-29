Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
UMass Minutemen take on the South Florida Bulls, look for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at South Florida Bulls (2-5)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against South Florida.

The Bulls are 1-3 on their home court. South Florida is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Minutemen have gone 0-0 away from home. UMass is seventh in the A-10 scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.3 points for South Florida.

Noah Fernandes is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Minutemen. Isaac Kante is averaging 9.2 points for UMass.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

