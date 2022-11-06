UMass Minutemen open season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at UMass Minutemen Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -15.5 BOTTOM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at UMass Minutemen

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -15.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen open the season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UMass went 10-5 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Minutemen averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 4-13 in NEC games and 4-15 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 61.8 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

