UMass Minutemen face the South Florida Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at South Florida Bulls (2-5)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Minutemen take on South Florida.

The Bulls have gone 1-3 in home games. South Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Minutemen are 0-0 on the road. UMass scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for South Florida.

Noah Fernandes is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Minutemen. Isaac Kante is averaging 9.2 points for UMass.

