UMass Minutemen face the South Florida Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at South Florida Bulls (2-5)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Minutemen take on South Florida.

The Bulls have gone 1-3 in home games. South Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Minutemen are 0-0 on the road. UMass scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for South Florida.

Noah Fernandes is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Minutemen. Isaac Kante is averaging 9.2 points for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

