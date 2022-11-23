Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
UMass-Lowell set for road matchup with the Brown Bears

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at Brown Bears (1-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Brown Bears play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

Brown went 6-7 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Bears gave up 69.5 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

UMass-Lowell finished 7-11 in America East action and 6-9 on the road last season. The River Hawks shot 44.6% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

