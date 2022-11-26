Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
UMass-Lowell River Hawks face the Stonehill Skyhawks on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Stonehill.

The River Hawks have gone 3-0 at home. UMass-Lowell ranks ninth in college basketball with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 5.3.

Stonehill did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is scoring 16.0 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.0% for UMass-Lowell.

Andrew Sims is averaging 17.4 points for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 steals for Stonehill.

