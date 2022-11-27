UMass-Lowell River Hawks face the Stonehill Skyhawks on 3-game win streak

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -14; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -14; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell heads into a matchup with Stonehill as winners of three games in a row.

The River Hawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the America East leader with 41.2 rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 9.0.

Stonehill did not compete in Division I last season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allin Blunt averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Coulibaly is shooting 70.8% and averaging 16.0 points for UMass-Lowell.

Andrew Sims is averaging 17.4 points for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 steals for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.