UMass-Lowell hosts Sacred Heart following Sixsmith’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-1)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Mike Sixsmith scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 88-85 victory against the Columbia Lions.

UMass-Lowell finished 15-16 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The River Hawks averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

Sacred Heart went 4-13 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Pioneers gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

