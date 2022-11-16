UMass hosts Colorado following Simpson’s 23-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the UMass Minutemen…

Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) vs. UMass Minutemen (1-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the UMass Minutemen after KJ Simpson scored 23 points in Colorado’s 78-66 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

UMass finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Minutemen averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

Colorado went 21-12 overall last season while going 6-4 on the road. The Buffaloes averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.