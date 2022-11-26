Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-4) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4)
Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The UL Monroe Warhawks square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Niceville, Florida.
The Warhawks are 2-4 in non-conference play. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 74.0 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.
The Greyhounds have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Loyola (MD) has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Warhawks. Devon Hancock is averaging 6.7 points for UL Monroe.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.