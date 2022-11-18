RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
UIC visits Fordham following Carter’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

UIC Flames (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Fordham Rams after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 67-60 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Fordham finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

UIC finished 14-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 5.8 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

