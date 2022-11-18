UIC visits Fordham following Carter’s 22-point game

UIC Flames (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1) New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Fordham…

UIC Flames (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Fordham Rams after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 67-60 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Fordham finished 16-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

UIC finished 14-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 5.8 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

