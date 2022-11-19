HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
UIC takes on Fordham following Carter’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

UIC Flames (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Fordham Rams after Jace Carter scored 22 points in UIC’s 67-60 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Fordham went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Rams shot 39.4% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

UIC went 14-16 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Flames averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 9.7 on free throws and 27 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

