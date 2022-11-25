UIC plays Green Bay following Okani’s 20-point game

UIC Flames (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the…

UIC Flames (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-5)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 89-66 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Phoenix are 0-0 in home games. Green Bay allows 77.6 points and has been outscored by 22.2 points per game.

The Flames are 0-1 in road games. UIC is fifth in the MVC with 12.7 assists per game led by Trevante Anderson averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals. Clarence Cummings III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 9.2 points for Green Bay.

Filip averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jace Carter is averaging 16 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for UIC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

