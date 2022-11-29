Udeze leads New Mexico against Saint Mary’s (CA)

New Mexico Lobos (6-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-1) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces…

New Mexico Lobos (6-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-1)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Morris Udeze scored 33 points in New Mexico’s 98-74 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lobos are 1-0 in road games. New Mexico averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13 points. Mitchell Saxen is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.0 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Udeze is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 17 points, 5.2 assists and three steals for New Mexico.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

