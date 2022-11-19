HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
UCSD Tritons host the Youngstown State Penguins in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Youngstown State Penguins (3-1) vs. UCSD Tritons (1-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Youngstown State in out-of-conference play.

UCSD went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 6.3 second chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

Youngstown State finished 6-8 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Penguins averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

