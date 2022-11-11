UCSD hosts Sacramento State after Pope’s 23-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at UCSD Tritons (0-1) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Sacramento…

Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at UCSD Tritons (0-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Bryce Pope scored 23 points in UCSD’s 85-71 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

UCSD went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 6.3 second chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

Sacramento State finished 6-14 in Big Sky action and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 10.7 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

