UCSB hosts Hampton after Dean’s 23-point outing

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -19; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -19; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the UCSB Gauchos after Russell Dean scored 23 points in Hampton’s 82-73 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

UCSB finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-11 overall. The Gauchos allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.

Hampton went 9-19 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

