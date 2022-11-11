ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » UConn knocks off Boston…

UConn knocks off Boston University 86-57

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 9:42 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 27 points as UConn beat Boston University 86-57 on Friday night.

Sanogo added 15 rebounds for the Huskies (2-0). Tristen Newton scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Nahiem Alleyne shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Walter Whyte led the Terriers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Boston University also got 11 points from Daman. Fletcher Tynen also had eight points.

UConn outscored Boston University in the second half by 12 points, with Newton scoring a team-high 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

