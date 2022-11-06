UCLA Bruins begin season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets at UCLA Bruins Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135…

Sacramento State Hornets at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -24; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins begin the season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets.

UCLA finished 28-8 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento State finished 4-9 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.