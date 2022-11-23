UCF plays Evansville, looks for 4th straight home win

Evansville Purple Aces (1-3) at UCF Knights (4-1)
Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -15.5; over/under is 123.5
BOTTOM LINE: UCF will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Knights face Evansville.
UCF finished 13-3 at home last season while going 18-12 overall. The Knights averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 25.8 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.
Evansville finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Purple Aces allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shoot 49.6% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
