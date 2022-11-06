UCF hosts UNC Asheville to open season

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -10.5; over/under is 144.5…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights open the season at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

UCF finished 18-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knights averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 25.8 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

UNC Asheville finished 17-15 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

