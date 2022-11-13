UCF faces Western Illinois in non-conference action

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-1) at UCF Knights (1-1) Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Western Illinois…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-1) at UCF Knights (1-1)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Western Illinois play in non-conference action.

UCF finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 18-12 overall. The Knights averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

Western Illinois went 7-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Leathernecks averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

