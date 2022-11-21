UC Riverside squares off against Weber State in Henderson, Nevada

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside…

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders square off against the Weber State Wildcats in Henderson, Nevada.

UC Riverside finished 16-12 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Highlanders averaged 66.6 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.0% from deep last season.

Weber State finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

