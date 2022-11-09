UC Riverside Highlanders to face Loyola Marymount Lions on the road

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions face the UC Riverside Highlanders.

Loyola Marymount (CA) finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 11-18 overall. The Lions allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.

UC Riverside finished 16-12 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.