UC Irvine visits Pepperdine after Porter’s 23-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Jevon Porter scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 94-80 win over the Vanguard Lions.

Pepperdine went 7-25 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Waves averaged 5.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

UC Irvine went 9-5 in Big West action and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Anteaters averaged 6.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

