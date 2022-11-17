UC Davis takes on Arkansas State following Pepper’s 32-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) at UC Davis Aggies (2-1) Davis, Oklahoma; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) at UC Davis Aggies (2-1)

Davis, Oklahoma; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 85-75 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

UC Davis went 7-5 at home last season while going 13-11 overall. The Aggies averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Arkansas State went 18-11 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

