UC Davis plays Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-1) vs. UC Davis Aggies (4-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Aggies are 4-2 in non-conference play. UC Davis is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for UC Davis.

Phillip Russell is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.