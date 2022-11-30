UC Davis plays Pacific (CA) following Johnson’s 27-point outing

Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-5) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2) Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts…

Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-5) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2)

Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Ty Johnson scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 81-70 overtime victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Aggies are 2-0 on their home court. UC Davis averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 away from home. Pacific (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Williams averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.4 points for UC Davis.

Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 12.9 points for Pacific (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

