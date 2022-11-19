UAPB visits Nebraska on 5-game road skid

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the road against Nebraska looking to break its five-game road skid.

Nebraska finished 10-22 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cornhuskers shot 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

UAPB went 5-13 in SWAC action and 2-17 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

