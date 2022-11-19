HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
UAPB visits Nebraska on 5-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the road against Nebraska looking to break its five-game road skid.

Nebraska finished 10-22 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cornhuskers shot 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

UAPB went 5-13 in SWAC action and 2-17 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

