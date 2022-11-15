UAPB visits Kent State following Jacobs’ 21-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (3-0) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Kent State Golden Flashes (3-0)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Malique Jacobs scored 21 points in Kent State’s 77-65 victory against the Portland Pilots.

Kent State went 23-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

UAPB finished 7-24 overall with a 2-17 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 27.0 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.