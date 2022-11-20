UAPB takes on Nebraska, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -19.5;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -19.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB comes into the matchup against Nebraska after losing four games in a row.

Nebraska finished 7-12 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 78.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

UAPB finished 7-24 overall with a 2-17 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 11.4 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

