UAB visits Toledo following Walker’s 38-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

UAB Blazers (1-0) vs. Toledo Rockets (1-0)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -4; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers visit the Toledo Rockets after Jordan Walker scored 38 points in UAB’s 111-70 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

Toledo went 26-8 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

UAB went 14-4 in C-USA action and 7-4 on the road last season. The Blazers averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

